COVID-19 Testing Guide: Here’s where to go to get tested for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, the NBC15 News Team compiled a list of where to get tested for COVID-19.

Beaver Dam

Hometown Pharmacy (609 N. Spring Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register

Belleville

Hometown Pharmacy (1 W. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Beloit

Broadhead

Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy (1028 1st Center Avenue): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 897-2595 and pre-register

DeForest

Hometown Pharmacy (645 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 846-4736 and pre-register

Fitchburg

Lodi

Hometown Pharmacy (801 North Main Street, Suite A): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 592-0662 and pre-register

Madison (North Side)

JangoDx at Warner Park (1511 Northport Drive): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Mayville

Hometown Pharmacy (1448 Horicon Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 644-2080 and pre-register

Monona

Medicine Shoppe (4205 Monona Drive): Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00am to 1:00pm

Monroe

Hometown Pharmacy (131 W. 7th Street Unit B): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 426-6540 and pre-register

Hometown Pharmacy (1008 17th Avenue): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 325-2151 and pre-register

Oregon

Hometown Pharmacy (851 N. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 835-3191 and pre-register

Pardeeville

Hometown Pharmacy (117 North Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 429-2325 and pre-register

Portage

Wilz Drug Inc. (140 East Cook Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register

Randolph

Hometown Pharmacy (107 N. HIgh Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 326-5242 and pre-register

Rio

Hometown Pharmacy (208 Lincoln Ave): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 992-3369 and pre-register

Stoughton



JangoDx (3162 Co Rd B): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sun Prairie

Hometown Pharmacy (13 N. Bird Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 825-7530 and pre-register

Verona

Hometown Pharmacy (202 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 848-8020 and pre-register

Waterloo

Hometown Pharmacy (806 North Monroe Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 478-8273 and pre-register

Watertown

Hometown Pharmacy (204 E. Main Street): Monday - Friday 9:00am to 5:30pm, Saturday 9:00am to 12:30pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 261-1900 and pre-register

Waunakee

Hometown Pharmacy (223 S. Century Ave): Monday – Friday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 850-9314 and pre-register

PHARMACIES

Those interested in getting tested against COVID-19 can also check for available testing appointments on the pharmacy websites.

