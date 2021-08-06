Advertisement

COVID-19 Testing Guide: Here’s where to go to get tested for COVID-19

The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to...
The Wichita County Public Health District experts are saying that may not be the best step to take(kauz)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, the NBC15 News Team compiled a list of where to get tested for COVID-19.

Beaver Dam

  • Hometown Pharmacy (609 N. Spring Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register.

Belleville

  • Hometown Pharmacy (1 W. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Beloit

Broadhead

  • Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy (1028 1st Center Avenue): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 897-2595 and pre-register .

DeForest

  • Hometown Pharmacy (645 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 846-4736 and pre-register .

Fitchburg

Lodi

  • Hometown Pharmacy (801 North Main Street, Suite A): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 592-0662 and pre-register .

Madison (North Side)

Mayville

  • Hometown Pharmacy (1448 Horicon Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 644-2080 and pre-register .

Monona

  • Medicine Shoppe  (4205 Monona Drive): Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00am to 1:00pm

Monroe

  • Hometown Pharmacy (131 W. 7th Street Unit B): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 426-6540 and pre-register .
  • Schultz Hometown Pharmacy (1008 17th Avenue): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 325-2151 and pre-register .

Oregon

  • Hometown Pharmacy (851 N. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 835-3191 and pre-register .

Pardeeville

  • Hometown Pharmacy (117 North Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 429-2325 and pre-register .

Portage

  • Wilz Drug Inc. (140 East Cook Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register .

Randolph

  • Hometown Pharmacy (107 N. HIgh Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 326-5242 and pre-register .

Rio

  • Hometown Pharmacy (208 Lincoln Ave): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 992-3369 and pre-register .

Stoughton

  • JangoDx  (3162 Co Rd B): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Sun Prairie

  • Hometown Pharmacy (13 N. Bird Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 825-7530 and pre-register .

Verona

  • Hometown Pharmacy (202 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 848-8020 and pre-register .

Waterloo

  • Hometown Pharmacy (806 North Monroe Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 478-8273 and pre-register .

Watertown

  • Hometown Pharmacy (204 E. Main Street): Monday - Friday 9:00am to 5:30pm, Saturday 9:00am to 12:30pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 261-1900 and pre-register .

Waunakee

  • Hometown Pharmacy (223 S. Century Ave): Monday – Friday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 850-9314 and pre-register .

PHARMACIES

Those interested in getting tested against COVID-19 can also check for available testing appointments on the pharmacy websites.

