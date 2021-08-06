COVID-19 Testing Guide: Here’s where to go to get tested for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin, the NBC15 News Team compiled a list of where to get tested for COVID-19.
Beaver Dam
- Hometown Pharmacy (609 N. Spring Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register.
Belleville
- Hometown Pharmacy (1 W. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm.
Beloit
- Hometown Pharmacy (1006 Woodward Avenue): Tuesday - Friday, 8:30am to 11:30am. Make an appointment online or call (608) 362-1234 and pre-register .
Broadhead
- Pinnow Hometown Pharmacy (1028 1st Center Avenue): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 897-2595 and pre-register .
DeForest
- Hometown Pharmacy (645 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 846-4736 and pre-register .
Fitchburg
- JangoDx in Upper Lot (2997 Yarmouth Greenway Drive): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
- Fitchburg Family Pharmacy (3050 Cahill Main, Suite 6): Monday – Friday, 9:00am to 6:00 pm
Lodi
- Hometown Pharmacy (801 North Main Street, Suite A): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 592-0662 and pre-register .
Madison (North Side)
- JangoDx at Warner Park (1511 Northport Drive): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Mayville
- Hometown Pharmacy (1448 Horicon Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 644-2080 and pre-register .
Monona
- Medicine Shoppe (4205 Monona Drive): Monday – Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm and Saturday, 9:00am to 1:00pm
Monroe
- Hometown Pharmacy (131 W. 7th Street Unit B): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 426-6540 and pre-register .
- Schultz Hometown Pharmacy (1008 17th Avenue): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 325-2151 and pre-register .
Oregon
- Hometown Pharmacy (851 N. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 835-3191 and pre-register .
Pardeeville
- Hometown Pharmacy (117 North Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 429-2325 and pre-register .
Portage
- Wilz Drug Inc. (140 East Cook Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 742-3545 and pre-register .
Randolph
- Hometown Pharmacy (107 N. HIgh Street): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 326-5242 and pre-register .
Rio
- Hometown Pharmacy (208 Lincoln Ave): Monday - Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 992-3369 and pre-register .
Stoughton
- JangoDx (3162 Co Rd B): Monday – Saturday, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
Sun Prairie
- Hometown Pharmacy (13 N. Bird Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 825-7530 and pre-register .
Verona
- Hometown Pharmacy (202 S. Main Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 848-8020 and pre-register .
Waterloo
- Hometown Pharmacy (806 North Monroe Street): Monday – Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 478-8273 and pre-register .
Watertown
- Hometown Pharmacy (204 E. Main Street): Monday - Friday 9:00am to 5:30pm, Saturday 9:00am to 12:30pm. Call for an appointment at (920) 261-1900 and pre-register .
Waunakee
- Hometown Pharmacy (223 S. Century Ave): Monday – Friday, 12:00pm to 6:00pm. Call for an appointment at (608) 850-9314 and pre-register .
PHARMACIES
Those interested in getting tested against COVID-19 can also check for available testing appointments on the pharmacy websites.
