DNR data show increase in ATV crash deaths this year

More communities in Northeast Wisconsin are allowing off-highway vehicles on public roads
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Dave Dreshek has spent the last decade persuading area governments to allow all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on public roads.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t get told, ‘Thank you very much. This is awesome.’ We have a great bunch of people in our area,” Dreshek said.

He’s had success as president of the Oconto County ATV Club, yet also faced his share of challenges from government officials.

“We have a chosen few that sit on boards that feel that it’s not right. You know, it’s change. It’s something new and that’s the issue. Nobody wants change,” Dreshek said.

In the city of Oconto, people can drive off-highway vehicles on its roadways.

That became a central issue this week in the village of Suamico where trustees received pushback from some residents who oppose the vehicles. The village is considering an ordinance permitting ATVs and UTVs on its roads.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, through July 20 this year, 24 people have died while riding an off-highway vehicle. Last year, the state didn’t hit that number until August 29.

“If you notice on some of the data we have right now, very little of the individuals involved in some of the fatal accidents were wearing a helmet,” DNR Recreation Warden Molly Detjens said.

The agency stated the drivers involved in the deadly wrecks were also driving fast in some cases and weren’t wearing a seat belt.

“ATVs and UTVs both have headlights. If a person operates too quickly at night, you can actually outrun those headlights,” Detjen said.

She added in a number of the deaths so far the drivers were under the influence.

