Dodging Weekend Rain; Some strong storms possible

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Unsettled weather continues for the weekend - prompting a need for backup plans & umbrellas area-wide. After a few isolated showers/storms Friday night, our attention turns to what happens Saturday. Keep in mind - the heat & the humidity will be here throughout!

Lows fall into the mid 60s overnight. A few showers and storms are possible near a stalled boundary that is draped over southern WI. That boundary will be the focus for Saturday afternoon/evening showers & storms farther North. Meantime, a cluster of showers and storms develops over the Northern Plains this evening and overnight.

As it pushes East, this cluster will lose strength and spreads into southern Wisconsin. Western counties will see the bulk of the rainfall with this round of showers and storms. However, some of the rain and thunder may impact parts of the Capital Region by Saturday afternoon. Highs climb into the lower 80s underneath the cloud cover. The aforementioned frontal boundary becomes a warm front and lifts Northward. Central & Northern Wisconsin will see a higher chance for strong/severe storms. The entire NBC15 viewing area is under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather Saturday.

Another round of showers and storms enters into Wisconsin on Sunday. An upper-level wave drives much of this activity - which begins as some light-moderate showers/storms in the late morning and early afternoon. Medium-range models show a cluster of showers and storms developing in the evening and pushing across the region overnight. Some of these storms could contain gusty winds and hail.

A few showers and storms are possible through the beginning of next week. SW winds will bring in more hot & humid air. Highs will climb to the lower 90s on Tuesday - with heat index values approaching 100°F. Showers and storms move in again along a cold front late Wednesday into Thursday. Long-term models point to a cooling trend the following weekend. However, timing and placement of the front still differs. So - stay tuned!

