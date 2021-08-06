Advertisement

Face coverings will be required for all at UWSP campuses, effective Monday

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Due to high transmission rates of COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point will require all staff and students to wear facing covering beginning Monday. UWSP spokeswoman Carrie Heibler said as of right now there is no end date, but they are monitoring counties’ case activity.

Face coverings will be required inside campus buildings and enclosed spaces. This decision was made in consultation with county public health officials. UW-Stevens Point continues to follow the guidance of local, state and federal health experts. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated guidance for fully vaccinated people.

Employees may remove face coverings if working alone inside an office or lab with the door closed. Masks are not required outdoors.

“No UW-Stevens Point employee or student cases of COVID-19 have been reported on our campuses in the last several weeks, but cases are high and rising in our communities. We continue to monitor these transmission rates and will revisit our face-covering policy as public health warrants,” a memo read on the university’s website.

UWSP has campuses in Marshfield, Wausau and Stevens Point.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Russell)(released)
Wisconsinites may hear more military flight activity for next 2 weeks
Wis. health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccines among eligible students
Explore American Roots music with an outdoor concert in Dane County.
Sugar Maple Music Festival kicks off this weekend
Deputy Rick Treadwell's image is added to the side of a traveling memorial by "Beyond the Call...
Fallen Dane Co Deputy honored by traveling End of Watch memorial
The first Isthmus newspaper printed in since the pandemic began
“Isthmus” back in circulation after 17-month hiatus