Fort Atkinson woman accused of killing grandmother set for trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman accused of killing her grandmother and then setting her Fort Atkinson home on fire days later appeared in court Friday, with officials taking the first steps of setting up her trial.

Elizabeth Durkee waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday in a Jefferson County courtroom, court documents show. The judge also set Durkee’s arraignment for 11 a.m. on Sept. 21. It is then that Durkee will enter a plea.

Durkee was arrested in June and charged with alleged first degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, arson of a building without the owner’s consent and mutilating a corpse.

According to a criminal complaint, Fort Atkinson Fire Department officers were called to the 400 block of Foster Street for a house fire.

A neighbor told officers that a woman had left the home before the fire with a child, but said they did not know if the older person who also lived in the house was still inside. When the fire department was able to put out the fire enough to see through the bedroom window, firefighters stated they could see the victim’s body.

The officer was able to make contact with the victim’s daughter, who is Durkee’s mother, who said they were not able to get ahold of Durkee. An Amber Alert was issued later that night for Durkee’s two-year-old daughter, which was canceled a little less than two hours later when officials located the child, who was found safe.

According to the complaint, Durkee told police that her and her grandmother, the victim, had discussed Durkee helping her grandmother end her life. Officers said she later stared the fire on Friday morning and then left.

