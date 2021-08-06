Advertisement

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison reinstates mask-wearing requirements indoors

The casino explains its safety precautions after employees at two other locations tested...
(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will require patrons to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

Casino executive manager Daniel Brown made the decision, which was announced Friday, saying that mask-wearing will once again be required indoors and when people are able to keep at least six-feet of physical distance from one another.

“Our main concern is to welcome our guests and staff to a safe, recreational environment here at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison,” Brown stated, “We are taking precautions to mitigate the potential for the spread of any strain of the COVID-19 virus.”

Ho-Chunk staff will be enforcing the rules and will have masks on-hand for those who need one.

Plexi-glass in areas where transactions happen, hand sanitizer throughout the building and signs to promote COVID-19 precuations will all continue at the casino.

Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will also continue to work with a local cleaning company, who disinfects and cleans the building.

