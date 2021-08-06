Iowa Co. health officials recommend masks indoors for all

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County health officials recommend everyone, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, wear a mask when indoors.

The Iowa County Health Department released this guidance Thursday, following the county crossing into substantial COVID-19 transmission levels, as dictated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This guidance states anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

Iowa County health officials noted that they are seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases, with 26 reported so far this week. Last week, eight cases were reported. The department also stated that 73% of cases reported this week are of people who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against the virus.

Debbie Siegenthaler, health department director and health officer, said people need to remember that there are still people vulnerable to severe illness caused by COVID-19 in the area.

“It is up to us all to help protect the overall health of our community,” said Siegenthaler. “Being mindful of your daily activities can help stop transmission of any viral infection.”

Siegenthaler added that with the more highly transmissible Delta variant, being vaccinated “is more urgent than ever.”

The Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard shows 60.1% of Iowa Co. residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 57.8% have completed their vaccine series.

