Madison police searching for suspect in retirement home break-in

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for this man in connection with a reported break-in at a...
The Madison Police Dept. is searching for this man in connection with a reported break-in at a retirement facility, on August 6, 2021.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is asking for help identifying the man who forced his way into a retirement home overnight and started wrecking the common area.

According to its preliminary report, the man went into the home, in the 300 block of W. Main St., shortly after midnight. Security reported hearing glass breaking and found the suspect in the facility.

When they found him, the suspect fled the home on foot, reportedly breaking a wall hanging on his way out. The report indicates he had also damaged windows and other property in the building.

Madison police released two images of the suspect that were captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Dept. at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can be made to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or reported online at p3tips.com.

