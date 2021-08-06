Madison store to host lemonade stand to support child in need of a bone marrow donor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison-area business will hold a lemonade stand this weekend to educate customers on how they can become a bone marrow donor, and help a child in need of one.

Kendra Scott at Hilldale will host the event Saturday in support of 6-year-old Liam Sanborn. Liam was recently diagnosed with his third type of blood cancer is now is in search of a bone marrow donor.

Liam has been introduced to the NBC15 audience before, first in October of 2019 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event.

The event on Saturday is in partnership between Kendra Scott, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Be the Match. Attendees will learn how they can become a bone marrow donor, support Liam and get a glass of lemonade.

Customers can also support Liam by mentioning his name at Kendra Scott on Friday and Saturday in the store during their purchase, or use the code GIVEBACK-AIFDO at kendrascott.com, to donate 20% of their purchase to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

