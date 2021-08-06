New COVID-19 cases up 16-fold over last month; fully-vaccinated trail U.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After nearly four months in which Wisconsin health officials never recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, the state has eclipsed the four-digit mark for four straight days, the latest Dept. of Health Services numbers show.

Last Friday, the state topped 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since April 8 and, after the usual dip in reporting over the weekend, new cases have remained above that threshold ever since, closing the week with 1,206 more coronavirus cases confirmed Friday.

The state’s seven-day rolling-average also ticked up, from an average of exactly 1,000 cases per day over the preceding week reported on Thursday, to 1,021 cases per day now. Already in August, state health officials have logged nearly 5,800 new cases. That means in the first five days of the month alone, they have already surpassed half the number of cases tallied in all of July.

Comparing the week leading up to this point of each month reveals an even greater divide, a 16-fold increase:

July 5: 423 total cases

August 5: 7,148 total cases

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus has also increased dramatically, whereas that figure hovered around the one percent mark towards the beginning of last month, it now sits at approximately 7.4 percent.

Only a single new death was reported Friday, bringing the total number of people who have died from the virus in Wisconsin to 7,448 since the pandemic began.

WISCONSIN LAGS IN VACCINATIONS

As the White House celebrated a major milestone in its race to vaccinate as many people as possible, the state of Wisconsin finds itself lagging. On Friday, the Biden Administration reported 50 percent of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated.

Wisconsin, however, remains below the halfway point, with 49.6 percent of its residents having completed their series and waited the required two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Dane Co. still outpaces the rest of the state with more than two-thirds of people having reached that point.

Those figures include all individuals, including those who are 12-year-old and under or are otherwise unable to receive the vaccine.

