One woman killed after being hit by a train on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Late Thursday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train on Madison’s west side, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officials say the incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. near Whitney Way and Old Middleton Road.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash closed down Highway 14 in both directions at Highway 12 for about two and half hours.

MPD says there is no evidence of criminal wrong-doing in the incident.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.

