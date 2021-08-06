Advertisement

Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

The subpoenas cover Brown and Milwaukee Counties.
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, in Milwaukee. The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee said Monday, July 26, 2021, she will ensure there is a "comprehensive, forensic examination" of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state's nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Assembly’s elections committee has issued subpoenas for election materials, including ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she calls a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the 2020 presidential results.

Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen has promised that she will launch a comprehensive examination of ballots cast in the presidential election.

She said Friday that she has issued subpoenas for election materials from Milwaukee and Brown counties.

Former President Donald Trump has been pressuring Wisconsin Republicans to take a closer look election results in the state that Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has launched his own investigation. The Legislative Audit Bureau also is reviewing the results.

