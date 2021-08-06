Rock Co. officials honor U.S. Army private killed in Missouri wreck

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials escorted the body of a Janesville U.S. Army private home Friday.

U.S. Army Private First Class Franklin Lawrence Handley died in a vehicle crash this week in Missouri, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and other Wisconsin officials escorted Handley’s body back to Janesville Wednesday from the General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The active-duty soldier was killed in a head-on collision when a U-Haul truck crossed over a median in Missouri and struck Handley’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office stated that Handley’s girlfriend and his girlfriend’s brother were also killed in the crash.

Handley was returning from military training, authorities added.

Rock Co. thanked law enforcement in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth counties, who all provided escorts, as well as the Beloit and Janesville Fire Departments.

On August 3, our Honor Guard and Motor Unit received a request from Schneider Funeral Home to provide an escort for an... Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.