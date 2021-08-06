Advertisement

Rock Co. officials honor U.S. Army private killed in Missouri wreck

Army Private First Class Franklin Lawrence Handley of Janesville died as a result of a head-on...
Army Private First Class Franklin Lawrence Handley of Janesville died as a result of a head-on collision after a U-Haul truck crossed the median and struck the vehicle he was driving.(Rock County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials escorted the body of a Janesville U.S. Army private home Friday.

U.S. Army Private First Class Franklin Lawrence Handley died in a vehicle crash this week in Missouri, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and other Wisconsin officials escorted Handley’s body back to Janesville Wednesday from the General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee.

The active-duty soldier was killed in a head-on collision when a U-Haul truck crossed over a median in Missouri and struck Handley’s vehicle. The sheriff’s office stated that Handley’s girlfriend and his girlfriend’s brother were also killed in the crash.

Handley was returning from military training, authorities added.

Rock Co. thanked law enforcement in Milwaukee, Waukesha and Walworth counties, who all provided escorts, as well as the Beloit and Janesville Fire Departments.

On August 3, our Honor Guard and Motor Unit received a request from Schneider Funeral Home to provide an escort for an...

Posted by Rock County Sheriff's Office on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

George Chavez, a program specialist with the Neighborhood Navigators in Sun Prairie, says hello...
Sun Prairie Neighborhood Navigators offer resources, support during pandemic
20 is Plenty, Theresa-Hammersley neighborhood.
City of Madison reduces speed limits to 20 mph in some neighborhoods
Evers OKs use-of-force bill, vetoes plan to defund cities
New COVID-19 cases up 16-fold over last month; fully-vaccinated trail U.S.