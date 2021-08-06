Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to drift away from us today and in its wake, southerly wind and increasing humidity will be seen. High temperatures today will be in the lower to middle 80s in most spots. A series of middle and upper level waves will bring scattered showers/t-storms to the region for today and into the upcoming weekend. We are under a marginal threat of severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. More rain is expected occasionally into the early part of next week. Temperatures will turn a bit warmer through the weekend with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s with breezy conditions expected on Sunday. Humidity levels will remain high through the weekend and into next week.

Warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times, especially during the afternoons. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. High 82. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. Low: 65. Wind: South 10.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 84.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with showers/t-storms likely. High: 87.

