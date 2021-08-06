Silver Alert issued for missing Milwaukee veteran

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old veteran from Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Marvin Britton was last seen on camera entering his van and leaving the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds just before 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities were able to ping Britton’s cell phone in the area of Richards St. and Burleigh St. in Milwaukee County.

Britton is described as a 6″2, 220 lbs. Black man with no hair.

He was last seen wearing mint color hospital pajamas. Authorities say he drives 1995 Green Ford Econoline Van, with white graphics on the side panel doors. His Wisconsin license plate number is AHE5395.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Marvin Britton of Milwaukee. (Wisconsin Crime Alert Network)

If you have any information on Britton’s whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Department of Veterans Affairs at 414-384-2000 ext. 42222.

