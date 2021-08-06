Advertisement

Stoughton Opera House will require vaccinations from attendees

All show attendees will also be required to wear a mask while watching performances, despite being fully vaccinated.
Catfish River Music Fest
Catfish River Music Fest(Stoughton Opera House)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those who wish to see performances at the Stoughton Opera House will need to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in order to attend.

The theatre announced early Wednesday morning on social media that visitors will need to be complete their COVID-19 vaccine series at least two weeks prior to the event they are attending.

All patrons will also need to wear a mask at all times while they are inside. The Opera House noted that mask-wearing is optional in the first floor lounge, but people will need to provide their vaccine card, as well as a photo ID, in order to get in.

“Please understand that whether we are proven right or wrong down the road, this is the action we believe to be in everyone’s best interest at this time. As the situation evolves we will continue to evaluate our precautions,” the business stated.

It also noted that all workers and volunteers are vaccinated and will wear their masks, with the exception of when they are on stage.

Those who cannot meet the vaccination requirements can arrange for a refund with the opera house or a credit once restrictions are limited. Some performances will also be available online.

At the Opera House we believe that vaccination is the most effective method for reducing transmission of covid-19.

Posted by Stoughton Opera House on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

