Sugar Maple Music Festival kicks off this weekend

Explore American Roots music with an outdoor concert in Dane County.
Explore American Roots music with an outdoor concert in Dane County.
Explore American Roots music with an outdoor concert in Dane County.(Kent Sweitzer Photography)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 18th annual Sugar Maple Music Festival kicks off this weekend. The outdoor music festival features American Roots Music in a variety of genres, such as blue grass, country, and Americana.

In addition to the live performances, musicians will also host workshops to educate people about the culture and techniques of bluegrass and country music.

The Sugar Maple Music Festival is presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, a non-profit supporting music in the Madison area.

To view the festival line-up or to purchase tickets, click HERE.

