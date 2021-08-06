MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 18th annual Sugar Maple Music Festival kicks off this weekend. The outdoor music festival features American Roots Music in a variety of genres, such as blue grass, country, and Americana.

In addition to the live performances, musicians will also host workshops to educate people about the culture and techniques of bluegrass and country music.

The Sugar Maple Music Festival is presented by the Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective, a non-profit supporting music in the Madison area.

