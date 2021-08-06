Advertisement

Two arrested in May gunfire that struck Madison homes

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly firing shots at a pair of homes, one of which was occupied, on Madison’s south side earlier this year.

According to a Madison Police Dept. update, Broderick Sims and Taylor Tauber were taken into custody Wednesday by members of its Violent Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and booked into the Dane Co. jail.

In the report, investigators noted a bullet that entered one of the homes, near the intersection of Beld St. and Kenward St., went through two doors and landed near a bed. Multiple shell casings were found on the street outside.

MPD also noted in its original statement that an unoccupied home had been struck by gunfire.

Following the arrest of Sims and Tauber, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition that reportedly match the type found on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV-TV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

The Middleton Police Department is investigating after an ambulance was involved in a crash...
Two hurt in two-vehicle crash, ambulance hits BMO Harris Bank in Middleton
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlain Rock off campus after student backlash
Explore American Roots music with an outdoor concert in Dane County.
Sugar Maple Music Festival kicks off this weekend
Warm and humid conditions are expected through the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms...
Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend