Two arrested in May gunfire that struck Madison homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly firing shots at a pair of homes, one of which was occupied, on Madison’s south side earlier this year.

According to a Madison Police Dept. update, Broderick Sims and Taylor Tauber were taken into custody Wednesday by members of its Violent Crime Unit and Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and booked into the Dane Co. jail.

In the report, investigators noted a bullet that entered one of the homes, near the intersection of Beld St. and Kenward St., went through two doors and landed near a bed. Multiple shell casings were found on the street outside.

MPD also noted in its original statement that an unoccupied home had been struck by gunfire.

Following the arrest of Sims and Tauber, officers recovered two handguns and ammunition that reportedly match the type found on the scene.

