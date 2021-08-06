Advertisement

Two hurt in two-vehicle crash, ambulance hits BMO Harris Bank in Middleton

The Middleton Police Department is investigating after an ambulance was involved in a crash...
The Middleton Police Department is investigating after an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and hit the BMO Harris Bank in Middleton.(123RF)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and hit the BMO Harris Bank in Middleton.

Police say the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night, on the corner of University Ave. and Parmenter St.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating a missing...
Sheriff: Krista Halderson remains located; New homicide charge recommended
Amber Alert issued for missing baby
Amber Alert canceled, 2-month-old boy from Wisconsin Rapids found safe
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

Late Thursday night, a pedestrian was hit by a train on Madison’s west side, according to Dane...
One woman killed after being hit by a train on Madison’s west side
A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old veteran from Milwaukee after he was found...
Silver Alert canceled after Milwaukee veteran is found safe
Upland Hills Health
Some southcentral Wis. hospitals report rise in COVID admissions
Madison-area pharmacies feel the weight of COVID-19 testing, again