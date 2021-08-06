Two hurt in two-vehicle crash, ambulance hits BMO Harris Bank in Middleton

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton Police Department is investigating after an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle, and hit the BMO Harris Bank in Middleton.

Police say the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday night, on the corner of University Ave. and Parmenter St.

Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.