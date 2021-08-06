Advertisement

WI Emergency Management administrator to join US Senate primary race

Darrell L. Williams
Darrell L. Williams(Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs website)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former interim superintendent of schools in Beloit and current administrator of the Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) Dr. Darrell L. Williams has announced he will be joining the primary race for the U.S. Senate.

Williams stated in a news release Thursday night that he would announce his candidacy for the position in a video released at 5 a.m. Friday.

Gov. Tony Evers appointed Williams for the position with WEM in 2019. Williams is responsible for working with support programs across the state for natural and man-caused disasters.

Williams worked as the “Turn Around” Principal in Milwaukee Public Schools, and also served for 29 years in the U.S. Army. He earned the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart Medal.

Among the other Democratic candidates Williams will face are Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, who is on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Also in the race are Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, Outagamie Co. Executive Tom Nelson, former Wisconsin State Senate candidate Adam Murphy, and Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky.

Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis announced she was running for the U.S. Senate two weeks ago.

Republican Senator Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year.

Wisconsin state Sen. Chris Larson had also originally been a candidate in the primary race, but withdrew and threw his support behind Lt. Gov. Barnes.

