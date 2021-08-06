Wis. health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccines among eligible students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With back-to-school season approaching, Wisconsin health officials are urging families with children ages 12 and older to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“If your child is 12 years old or older, please get them vaccinated. And make sure you get your COVID-19 vaccine, too,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said. “Each additional person who gets vaccinated helps protect their family, their community, and our entire state.”

Along with this guidance, DHS released a toolkit for school districts Friday to help connect administrators with coronavirus testing resources.

So far, more than 300 public school districts and private/independent charter schools have enrolled in DHS’ testing program. This represents about 50% of public school districts and 10% of private schools. The program has the capacity to cover about 60% of Wisconsin’s school students.

DHS stated that it wants students and staff to be able to participate in in-person learning, but schools are urged to follow the agency’s guidance. This includes COVID-19 vaccination among staff and eligible students, wearing masks regardless of vaccination status and COVID-19 screenings.

