With role settled, Packers’ Love eager for preseason games

Jordan Love throws a pass on Thursday at Packers Training Camp practice
Jordan Love throws a pass on Thursday at Packers Training Camp practice(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s Jordan Love spent the offseason preparing as if he might be the quarterback of a Super Bowl-caliber team.

The Packers’ second-year quarterback is spending training camp instead tuning up for a preseason schedule that has plenty of meaning for him.

Love won’t be Green Bay’s starter now that Aaron Rodgers has decided to return for a 17th season with the Packers. But Love is eager to show what he can do in a game during this preseason.

Love hasn’t played in a game since the Senior Bowl on Jan. 25, 2020.

