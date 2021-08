BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes are blocked after a crash on US 151 Southbound on-ramp from County A Saturday.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. and the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the incident.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transporation expects the closures to last two hours.

