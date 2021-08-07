Advertisement

Bucks announce they have signed Hill, Hood, Ojeleye

Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) reacts after dunking during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — George Hill is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks’ backcourt.

The Bucks announced Friday the signings of Hill, guard/forward Rodney Hood and forward Semi Ojeleye.

The Bucks also officially announced they had re-signed forward Bobby Portis.

The 35-year-old Hill previously played for the Bucks from 2018-20 before leaving as part of the four-team trade that brought Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee.

He averaged 8.7 points this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers.

