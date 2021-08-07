Celebrating Summer: Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - There is so much to do and see across southern Wisconsin. That’s why the NBC15 team is heading out each Friday to a new location to celebrate summer as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, NBC15′s Brian Doogs and John Stofflet took a trip to Beloit’s Street Dance.

Grab your dancing shoes and a burger in downtown Beloit

Friday served as the biggest block party in Beloit, also known as Street Dance.

Shauna El-Amin, Downtown Beloit Association executive director, explained what Street Dance is all about.

“We just love to have everybody come out and enjoy downtown for everything that it has to offer,” said El-Amin.

Just down the road, Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar features a real Wisconsin cheese stuffed burger, with cheese in the middle instead of on top.

The specialty burger this month is also unique, featuring cheese, peanut butter, jelly and bacon.

Check out the Snappers’ new stadium in Beloit

The Beloit Snappers’ new home, ABC Supply Stadium, is now open for the community to enjoy.

Local businesses have done a lot to keep the Snappers in Beloit and now the team is working to give back to the community. Vice President of Marketing Maria Valentyn said they’re confident the team can build the community up more.

“We’ve seen it in minor league ballparks that are based in downtowns, it really helps it flourish,” said Valentyn. “It helps businesses grow.”

Giving back to Wisconsin veterans

The ‘Vets Roll’ organization, which is based in Beloit, has taken around 2,000 veterans and Rosie the Riveters by motor coach to Washington DC to see monuments, memorials and other attractions.

Mark Finnegan, the brain-child of the operation, said he was inspired by Honor Flights and wanted another way to get veterans to the nation’s capital.

Beloit: The place to be for Kubb

The lawn game Kubb, also known as Viking chess, will bring athletes together in Beloit next week.

The U.S. Kubb Open will be held at Pohlman Field on Aug. 14.

Kubb is a kind of combination sport involving bowling, horseshows, curling and a little bit of chess. Competitors throw wooden batons at an opponent’s blocks, or kubb, on a small rectangular field.

Roll through Beloit by e-scooter

Electric scooters have made their way to Beloit, paving the way for a pay-by-the-minute scooter rides through the downtown area.

Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she hopes the scooters can bridge the gap between public transportation and home or work.

