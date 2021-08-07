Cooper the patrol horse comes home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police horse came trotting home after successfully recovering from surgery Friday.

Cooper, a 5-year veteran member of MPD’s Mounted Patrol Unit, spent the last two and a half weeks in the UW Veterinary Hospital due to colic surgery.

In a Facebook video posted by The Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol Facebook, Dr. Sarah White led Cooper to say “hay” to his best buddies, Doctor B and Bubba as well as veterinary students and staff after his release.

On July 19, Cooper was rushed to the UW Vet Clinic for emergency surgery and suffered complications after an extended stay.

Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol organized a GoFundMe to support Cooper’s surgery and kept contributors and Facebook users updated on his condition.

The updates included information about Cooper’s health, but also what kind of pals he was making, including Cookie the miniature horse.

Cooper will continue to recover and MPD and Friends of Madison Mounted Horse Patrol will post periodic updates on his progress.

