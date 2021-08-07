Advertisement

Dodge Co. DA: Man sentenced in ‘one of the most complicated and bizarre’ prosecutions

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dodge County judge described the sentencing of a Milwaukee man in a 2015 high speed chase as “one of the most complicated and bizarre” prosecutions of his career.

Authorities were called about gunshots being fired in September of 2015 near a Kwik Trip in Fox Lake, according to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office on Friday. The suspect drove away in his vehicle and then the victim chased the suspect in his vehicle.

The DA’s office said both cars were driving southbound on Highway 151 at over 120 mph.

Officers were able to stop the suspect’s vehicle, Anthony McCaskill, and stated that they smelled marijuana. They also found a Glock .40 handgun and two young children in the backseat. Police added that the vehicle had bullet holes on it.

When the case went to trial in January of 2016, the district attorney’s office stated that McCaskill was convicted. It was also revealed then that the shooting incident happened over an alleged sexual act from the victim against the defendant’s girlfriend while they were all at the Kwik Trip.

During the chase, officials say McCaskill fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.

McCaskill was then placed on probation for the felony offenses, however it was revoked in 2021. The defendant then returned to court to be sentenced.

“This was one of the most complicated and bizarre prosecutions of my career,” said District Attorney Kurt Klomberg. “It has only become stranger now that one of the victims has been convicted of murdering the other victim in another complicated and even more bizarre trial than this one.”

The 27-year-old McCaskill was sentenced to one and a half years in prison and two years of extended supervision for discharging a firearm toward a person and endangering safety.

