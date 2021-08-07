Eastbound Beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound closes nightly next week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The eastbound Madison Beltline ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed nightly Tuesday through Thursday next week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

WisDOT explained the closures would take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday from Aug 10-12.

There will be no access to the southbound interstate during the overnight closures, because there is a long-term ramp closure until mid-November.

Motorists must take other routes.

WisDOT added that the nightly closures are weather dependent, and will allow road crews to shift I-39/90 traffic as part of the ongoing project between the interstate and the Madison Beltline.

