First Alert - Periods of rain and storms could impact your weekend plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Keep an umbrella and the First Alert Weather app handy this weekend. Multiple rounds of rain and storms will likely impact southern Wisconsin Saturday and Sunday. This weekend will not be a washout, though. It is not going to be raining everywhere all day long on Saturday or Sunday. If you do have outdoor plans, make sure you know what you are going to do if a downpour or thunderstorm finds you.

Weekend Forecast (Weekend Forecast)

There will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms Saturday and Sunday. Much of the area is under a MARGINAL threat of severe weather Saturday and Sunday. If strong storms develop, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Saturday and Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The storms that develop could also be efficient rain producers. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. If the downpours and thunderstorms train over the same area, then flooding will be possible. There is a threat of excessive rainfall this weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Threat - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday is starting warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s across the area. Any chance of rain and storms will likely hold off until after 8 a.m. However, patchy areas of thick fog could impact travelers Saturday morning. Any threat of fog will be gone by 9 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. With dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, it is going to feel very humid or oppressive outside. Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms could impact the area late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon. If this first round of rain and storms develop, then it could lower the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday evening into Saturday night. If there is less clouds and rain around, the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday evening into Saturday night could go up.

Saturday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

More rain and storms could impact the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Overall, Saturday night will be mild and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms could linger into Sunday morning. There will likely be a break in the rain and storms activity late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Another round of rain and storms is expected to impact the area Sunday evening into Sunday night. Once again, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Sunday will very warm and humid. Highs on Sunday will be in the 80s.

HI-RES Future Radar Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

Overall, there are still some question marks with the exact timing of the rain and storms this weekend. In this type of weather pattern, each round of rain showers and storms will impact the next one, so make sure to stay tuned to the forecast.

The heat, humidity, and storms chances will continue through at least the middle of the workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, max heat indices could top 95 degrees. Cooler and drier air could return towards the end of the workweek or next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.