First Alert - Severe weather threat upgraded to a SLIGHT threat Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The threat of severe weather Saturday afternoon/evening has increased. The NEW severe weather threat map for Saturday has much of southern Wisconsin now under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather. A SLIGHT threat is two out of five on the severe weather scale, so, overall, the threat of severe weather remains low. However, scattered strong to severe storms will still be possible during the second half of the day on Saturday.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Even though all types of severe weather will be possible, the main threats with the strongest storms that develop will likely be damaging winds and large hail. A warm front will extend from southeast Minnesota into southwest Wisconsin. Storms that develop along or near this warm front will pose the greatest severe weather threat. This is why the tornado threat has increased for the southwestern corner of the state.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

The storms that develop could also be efficient rain producers. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. If the downpours and thunderstorms train over the same area, then flooding will be possible. There is a threat of excessive rainfall this weekend.

Excessive Rainfall Threat - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Despite the morning fog and rain and storms, strong to severe storms will still be possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night. The storms that continue to develop across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest Wisconsin will pose the greatest threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening. Overall, there are still a lot of questions with how Saturday afternoon/evening will play out, so make sure to check back in for updates.

Saturday afternoon and evening will be warm and muggy. Due the clouds and rain, high temperatures Saturday afternoon will range from the mid 70s to the mid 80s. Places that see more sunshine than rain and clouds will be warmer.

There will likely be a break in the rain and storm activity late this evening and into the overnight. However, the break could be short-lived. A line of broken line of storms could develop across central Wisconsin tonight and drop south into the area overnight. There are still a lot of question marks on if storms will develop overnight, but a few of the HI-RES forecast models do show this scenario playing out. Overall, tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70s.

HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 4AM (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered to widely scattered rain showers and storms could linger into Sunday morning. There will likely be another break in the rain and storms activity late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. Another round of rain and storms is expected to impact the area Sunday evening into Sunday night. Once again, a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Sunday will very warm and humid. Depending on the cloud coverage, highs on Sunday will be in the 80s.

HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 5PM (WMTV NBC15)

The heat, humidity, and storms chances will continue through at least the middle of the workweek. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Tuesday will likely be the hottest day next week. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, max heat indices could top 95 degrees. Cooler and drier air could return towards the end of the workweek or next weekend.

