Advertisement

Missing elderly woman found encased in concrete at home

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/WBTV) - An elderly woman in Avery County, North Carolina, missing for almost two months, was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home. Her caretaker, who was deemed a person of interest, was found in a hospital with a drug issue.

According to WBTV, the family of Lynn Gay Keene, 70, reported her missing on July 30. They said they had last contacted Keene on June 14.

Detectives found the home locked up and her 2000 Lincoln Towncar was not there.

The vehicle was later found abandoned. It was locked and the keys were underneath the driver’s seat. Two empty bags of concrete mix were in the truck, police say.

Officers then searched Keene’s home and found human remains encased in concrete in the basement. An autopsy was performed and dental records were used to determine the remains were Keene’s and that her death had not been of natural causes.

“She had blunt force trauma to the head as well as strangulation by ligature, it was a belt,” said Det. Tim Austin.

Keene’s caretaker, Elizabeth Freeman, 53, was then named a person of interest. She had been hired by the family to be Keene’s live-in caretaker.

Detectives discovered surveillance video from a store in Marion, N.C., showing what they say is Freeman driving Keene’s car and using one of her bank cards.

Officials say Freeman was found in a hospital in western North Carolina on Friday night. She faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft and identity theft.

Officers believe someone else may have been involved in Keene’s death, as they say the two 80 lb. bags of concrete would have been too much for Freeman to handle alone.

“In my 16 years in law enforcement, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Austin said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Tornadoes moving across southwest Wisconsin
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes
SLIDESHOW: Severe storms, possible tornadoes sweep through south Wisconsin