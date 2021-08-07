Nearly 60% of American adults approve of President Biden, poll finds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly six in ten adults approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Marquette Law School poll finds that 58% of adults approve of President Biden, while 42% disapprove.

Sixty-percent of people approve of how the U.S. Supreme Court is handling its job, 39% disapprove and 1% have no opinion. This is a decline by six points in the past year, down from 66% in September of 2020. Disapproval also rose a corresponding amount, from 33% to 39%.

Marquette explained that U.S. Congress has the highest disapproval of the three branches, with two-thirds of respondents disapproving and one-third approving.

The poll surveyed 1,010 adults nationwide from July 16-26. It has a margin of error of +/-3.9 percentage points.

