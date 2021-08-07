Outdoor Madison events evaluate plans amid COVID-19 surge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise and the more contagious Delta variant spreading, some major events in Madison are making sure they are ready to adjust their plans. Both Forward Madison FC and Sugar Maple Music Fest said their events are outdoors, so they are not concerned right now but they are closely monitoring public health guidelines.

Forward Madison FC has held games at full capacity since June, filling the bleachers with fans. However, the club is watching rising COVID case numbers with concern.

“We’re hopeful that being outdoors will mitigate that,” said Director of Digital Content Evan Warwick, adding, “I think that the Madison vaccination rate and Dane County vaccination rate is a good sign.”

Back in May, games at Breese Stevens Field had separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans. Warwick said the club has not ruled out a return to that format but it is too soon to tell whether that will be necessary.

“Whether it be having those vaccinated vs unvaccinated sections or requiring fans to wear masks at a game, regardless, we’re going to kind of see how it plays out and have plans in place,” he explained.

For now, Warwick said they are strongly encouraging unvaccinated fans to wear masks at games and weighing different options to keep both athletes and spectators safe.

“We kind of come to the fans after a win, and we love those fan interactions and we might just have to shift those fan interactions to continue to be safe,” he said.

Live music festival Sugar Maple Fest is also back in full swing after cancelling last year. Marketing director Stephanie Ramer said the pandemic has caused some minor changes, including paring down kids activities, but being outdoors is a major safety bonus.

“You can spread out, hang out with your family, your friends, your neighbors and listen to some great music,” she said.

The festival is also asking unvaccinated people to wear masks while under tents and while waiting in line. Warwick and Ramer said it is about working with the community to make the most of a live event experience while staying safe.

“Now to be able to bring the community back together around the music is just really exciting,” Ramer said.

Warwick added that in the coming months, “We’ll continue to listen to our fans, to listen to the Madison community and listen to public health experts.”

NBC15 also reached out to the Madison Mallards, UW-Madison Athletics and Ironman Wisconsin about plans for this fall. The Mallards were not available, and NBC15 did not receive a response from the others.

