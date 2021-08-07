Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García just inside the third-base line and into left field.

His big hit gave Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory. García and San Francisco’s Brandon Belt each hit solo homers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.