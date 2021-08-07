Advertisement

Tellez delivers again as Brewers edge Giants 2-1 in 10

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his three-RBI pinch hit home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Tellez led off the bottom of the 10th by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García just inside the third-base line and into left field.

His big hit gave Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory. García and San Francisco’s Brandon Belt each hit solo homers.

