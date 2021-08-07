Advertisement

Thunderstorm causes power outage, damage in Watertown

Warren RECC working to restore power outage
Warren RECC working to restore power outage(AP)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm is sweeping through Watertown, causing power outages and storm damage Saturday afternoon.

More than two thousand people in both Dodge and Jefferson counties are out of power due to the storm, according to We Energies.

Watertown PD has responded to several service calls about down power lines and trees and is still working on their responses.

NBC15′s weather team reports that according to SKYTRACKER HD, a severe thunderstorm was capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts from northwest of Watertown to southwest of Oconomowoc.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation
CDC Level of Community Transmission Map, on July 30, 2021.
Dane Co., most of southern Wisconsin now past CDC’s mask guidance threshold

Latest News

Severe Weather Threat Map - Wednesday
ALERT DAY - Moderate threat of severe weather tonight - early Thursday Morning
Future Radar - Thursday 12AM
ALERT DAY - Dangerous heat and severe storms possible Wednesday - Wednesday night
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to high heat and humidity as well as the threat of...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY
First Alert Day
First Alert Day - Threat of a few strong storms into Tuesday night.