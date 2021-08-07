Thunderstorm causes power outage, damage in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A severe thunderstorm is sweeping through Watertown, causing power outages and storm damage Saturday afternoon.

More than two thousand people in both Dodge and Jefferson counties are out of power due to the storm, according to We Energies.

Watertown PD has responded to several service calls about down power lines and trees and is still working on their responses.

NBC15′s weather team reports that according to SKYTRACKER HD, a severe thunderstorm was capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts from northwest of Watertown to southwest of Oconomowoc.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.