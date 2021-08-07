Tornado Warnings moving across southwest Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Tornado Warning has been taken into effect for Iowa, Grant, and Columbia counties. Residents are encouraged to take immediate shelter.

According to a news alert from Iowa County Emergency Management, at 4:38 p.m. a confirmed sighting of a tornado was seen west of Boscobel with flying debris, damaging hail and winds.

Alliant Energy reports that 304 customers in Boscobel, WI are without power.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m.

Watch our live coverage of the storm here.

