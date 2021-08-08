2 die in head-on crash on Dodge Co. highway

BEAVER DAM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A head-on collision involving a vehicle going the wrong way along a Dodge Co. highway early Saturday afternoon claimed the lives of two people, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office, a Mazda was heading north in the southbound lane of U.S. 151 around 2 p.m. when it collided with the a southbound Kia, just north of Co. Hwy. B, in the Township of Beaver Dam.

The driver of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger in the Kia died en route to UW Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office stated. Its report indicated the Kia’s driver was also taken to the Madison hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.

The wreck closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 151 for approximately three hours while crews investigated the scene. The Sheriff’s Office did not state what may have caused the Mazda to be in the oncoming lanes.

