ALERT DAY: Another round of strong storms possible Sunday

Strong and severe storms may fire up again Sunday evening - hail, high winds, and local flash flooding are the top concerns.
First Alert Day -- Strong storms possible Sunday
First Alert Day -- Strong storms possible Sunday(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another round of strong and severe storms is possible on Sunday - prompting an Alert Day for gusty winds, hail, and isolated flash flooding.

Scattered showers and storms continued Saturday night with torrential downpours and gusty winds. While the overall severe threat has diminished, a lingering outflow boundary has allowed a few cells to strengthen. We’ll be watching the radar into the morning as showers linger.

Sunday starts off with a few scattered showers - especially closer to the Mississippi River. There will be dry periods with increasing humidity under a SW wind. Temperatures climb into the lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. An approaching upper-level shortwave will drive showers and storms in the Plains earlier in the day. High-resolution models show a cluster of storms developing in Iowa and stretching northward into Wisconsin. This cluster may produce heavy rain along with hail and gusty winds.

The exact timing and position of these storms is highly dependent on how morning showers/storms play out. As of late Saturday, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Marginal (Level 1) risk of severe weather for southern Wisconsin. Updates to the forecast are likely.

The unsettled pattern continues into early next week. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will drop in from the NW late Tuesday into Wednesday. This is our next best chance for organized strong & severe storms. Highs will near 90°F by mid-week. Dew points will hover near 70°F.

Cooler and drier weather filters into the Midwest next weekend. Highs may drop into the 70s by next Friday - Saturday.

