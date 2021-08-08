ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. A round of rain and storms is likely late Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Some of the storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather. Much of southern Wisconsin is under a SLIGHT threat of severe weather, which is 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The threat of severe weather Sunday has increased since yesterday. The timing of the storms will be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

First Alert Weather Day - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Even though all types of severe weather will be possible, the main threats will be damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is low, but it is not zero.

Severe Weather Threat Maps - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

With all the moisture in the atmosphere, the rain showers and storms that develop will be efficient rain producers. Heavy rain capable of flooding and flash flooding will be possible. The recent heavy rain has saturated the soil across parts of southern Wisconsin. Additional heavy rain could cause flooding and flash flooding, especially if it falls where the heaviest rain fell Friday and Saturday. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH will be in effect until 1 a.m. Monday for the northern half of the NBC15 viewing area.

Flash Flood Watch until 1AM Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday morning is going to be warm and very muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees. If you are headed out the door first thing Sunday morning, then watch out for scattered downpours and thunderstorms and patchy fog. Scattered rain showers and storms will continue through 9 a.m., then there will likely be a break in the rain and storm activity for much of the area.

Sunday afternoon will be very warm and humid. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. With dew point temperatures near or just above 70 degrees, the humidity is going to make it feel very uncomfortable outside. Sunday is also going to be breezy with a south wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. Despite the morning rain and storms and afternoon clouds, strong to severe storms will still be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will start to develop across our western counties this afternoon and move east across the area this evening.

HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 8PM (WMTV NBC15)

The chance of rain and storms and the threat of severe weather will go down after midnight. Isolated to scattered rain showers and non-severe storms could continue overnight, though. Tonight is going to be warm and muggy. Lows will range from the mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Monday is going to be a warm and muggy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. There will be the potential for scattered rain showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. Right now, severe weather is not expected on Monday.

Tuesday is a day worth watching. Tuesday is going to be hot and humid. Highs on Tuesday could flirt with 90 degrees. With high humidity levels, heat indices could hit 100 degrees, so dangerous heat will be possible. Our attention could turn away from the heat and to our storm chances late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Another round of strong storms will be possible late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Southern Wisconsin is already included in Tuesday’s severe weather outlook. There is a chance Tuesday could become a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for dangerous heat and severe weather.

Severe Weather Threat Map - Tuesday (WMTV NBC15)

The heat and humidity will likely continue Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will bring in another round of storms some time Thursday or Thursday night. This front will also kick the heat and humidity out of the area. The end of the workweek will be much more comfortable with highs near 80 degrees and lower humidity levels.

