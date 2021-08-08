Explore nearly 40 businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the tastes of Costa Rica to Chicago, the 6th Annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and features nearly 40 unique participating eateries.
The week, which runs until Aug. 15, is presented by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.
Explore some of Madison’s Black-owned businesses below.
Restaurants
- Buraka Restaurant
- David’s Jamaican Cuisine
- Falbo Bros Pizzeria (N. Sherman Ave.)
- Falbo Bros Pizzeria (S. Park St.)
- Granny’s Kitchen
- JD’s Taste of Chicago
- The Kingdom Restaurant
- Marie’s Soul Food
- Mcgee’s Chicken
- Savi Cafe & Catering
- South Madison Farmer’s Market
Desserts
Food Carts
- Cafe Costa Rica
- Happy Kitchen (715-222-9998)
- JD’s Soul Food
- Pa Pa’s BBQ
- Rib Masters WI
- Roche’s Taste of Chicago
- Sista’s Chicken & Fish
Specialty
- Artemis Provisions & Cheese
- Bartender 608
- Ernie’s African Kick Sauce
- Kotupha Gourmet Popcorn
- Off the Block Salsa and Frozen Pizza
Caterers
- Just Veggiez
- Keur Fatou Catering
- Kipp’s Catering
- La Casserole
- Melly Mel’s
- Madtown Food Services
- Natasha Cooked
- Palate Pleasures Catering
- Ruben’s Smoked Meats
- Ruthie’s
- Tilly’s Jerk Snack Shop
