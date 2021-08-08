Advertisement

Explore nearly 40 businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week

Buraka, an Ethiopian restaurant
Buraka, an Ethiopian restaurant(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the tastes of Costa Rica to Chicago, the 6th Annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and features nearly 40 unique participating eateries.

The week, which runs until Aug. 15, is presented by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

Explore some of Madison’s Black-owned businesses below.

Restaurants

Desserts

Food Carts

Specialty

Caterers

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
Volunteers flood to help Boscobel after tornado damage
Some praise, some doubts as Facebook rolls out a prayer tool
Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee