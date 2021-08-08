Explore nearly 40 businesses participating in Black Restaurant Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the tastes of Costa Rica to Chicago, the 6th Annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday and features nearly 40 unique participating eateries.

The week, which runs until Aug. 15, is presented by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine.

Explore some of Madison’s Black-owned businesses below.

Restaurants

Desserts

Food Carts

Specialty

Caterers

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.