Hundreds without power in Boscobel after severe storms

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOSCOBEL, WI - Alliant Energy reports that at least 304 customers in Boscobel are without power following storms Saturday afternoon.

According to a news alert from Iowa County Emergency Management, at 4:38 p.m. a tornado was confirmed to have touched down west of Boscobel where it traveled southeast for approximately four miles.

No injuries have been reported due to the tornado but several homes and agricultural buildings have been destroyed.

Grand Co. Emergency Management announced that roads are currently impassable and are not safe due to multiple downed power lines.

The Grant Co. Highway department is currently working to clear roads of trees and debris. Local fire departments and law enforcement are checking on residents.

You can view Alliant Energy’s outage map here.

At this time there are no requests for volunteers or assistance.

