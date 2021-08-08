A new addition to Auburndale’s sunflower field brings more accessibility

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Auburndale’s School Forest sunflower field is a sky full of sunshine, to say the least, and with the help of a new addition, more people can experience the sunflowers.

“This was planted for this purpose and is meant for this purpose. for everyone to enjoy,” Instructor and FFA Adviser at the Auburndale High School, Mark Cournoyer said.

Adding a bridge to the field of 90,000 sunflowers brings more accessibility to those who need it. We got to thinking that this would be a really cool way of showing off the sunflowers at an elevated platform and after a little bit of rebuild and some power washing, we have a wheelchair-accessible bridge in the middle of our 90,000 sunflowers we have here,” Mark said.

“It’s very accessible for people like me,” Mark’s Assistant, Jordan Anderson said.

Jordan and his twin brother Jared were born with cerebral palsy. Jordan said Mark’s effort of building a bridge makes him feel like he belongs. “People can get around with all different abilities, they can get around in the school forest and the sunflower patch.”

“[It’s] a public space for all people to come to with all abilities and making it an accessible sunflower patch,” Mark said. He added that people get a special feeling while they’re in the field.

“It’s hard to be angry in a sunflower feel when you’re surrounded by this. People could have an immersion effect right here in the center of the sunflowers...it’s just a warm fuzzy feeling, the sights, the smells, all the different things that are here.”

Now, it’s something everyone can experience. “[Mark] is always making things better for people like in my situation, he wants to make things accessible for everyone,” Jordan said.

Brightening one’s life by going the extra mile. Although the blooms die out quickly, the efforts stem on. “It still has a ripple effect come Christmas time to help over a thousand families in the north-wood county area,” Mark said.

With the help of donations. “I want to see children happy just like I am so maybe consider giving a donation,” Jordan explained.

The sunflowers will be in their peak for the next week.

The field is located at 10564 Park Ave, Auburndale, WI 54412.

