One person killed after car slams into tree in Janesville

Police say the driver lost control and hit a tree.
(Gray News)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday night.

According to officials, the Janesville Police and Fire Department received a call around 10:40 p.m. about a car crash in the area of Palmer Drive and South Main Street.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and pinned inside the car. The driver was pronounced dead on scene by Janesville paramedics.

Investigators believe the car was traveling west on Palmer Drive when the driver lost control and hit a tree. Officials say speed is a contributing factor to the deadly crash.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending the notification to the family.

