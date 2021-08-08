Advertisement

Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is recovering after being shot in the Kalahari Resort parking lot Sunday morning.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, at 12:36 a.m. officials responded to a report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a victim had sustained an injury due to a gunshot wound. It has been said that the incident began due to a domestic disturbance.

Delton-Delton EMS treated the victim who was later transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

Dells-Delton EMS, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Dells Police Department all responded to the scene. Authorities say there is no danger to public.

The incident is currently being investigated by Lake Delton PD.

