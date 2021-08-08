Storm Chances Remain

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It remains a First Alert Weather Day for southern Wisconsin as we track the chance of strong and severe storms into Sunday night. A boundary draped through the area will be the focal point for clusters of showers and storms that could bring gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding concerns.

This pattern won’t change a whole lot as we move through the first half of the week. Boundaries and impulses of energy will continue to be around leading to daily rounds of shower and storm activity. Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday as well. Anything that develops will need to be watched closely.

Outside the storm chance, it will be hot and humid. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with head index values into the middle and upper 90s.

