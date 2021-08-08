Advertisement

Storm Chances Remain

First Alert Day
First Alert Day
First Alert Day(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It remains a First Alert Weather Day for southern Wisconsin as we track the chance of strong and severe storms into Sunday night. A boundary draped through the area will be the focal point for clusters of showers and storms that could bring gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. Heavy rainfall could also lead to flooding concerns.

This pattern won’t change a whole lot as we move through the first half of the week. Boundaries and impulses of energy will continue to be around leading to daily rounds of shower and storm activity. Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday as well. Anything that develops will need to be watched closely.

Outside the storm chance, it will be hot and humid. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with head index values into the middle and upper 90s.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 8PM
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
First Alert Day -- Strong storms possible Sunday
ALERT DAY: Another round of strong storms possible Sunday
First Alert - Periods of rain and storms could impact your weekend plans