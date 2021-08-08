Advertisement

Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee.

Officials say the victims, both 22-year-old Milwaukee men, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the scene.

According to police, the victims’ vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during a two-vehicle race about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two Milwaukee men have been arrested as a result of the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

