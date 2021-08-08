Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.

An EF3 tornado, which is classified as severe, traveled through Boscobel around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tornado lasted 20 minutes and had peak winds of 150 mph, according to NWS.

NWS said that several houses were destroyed or damaged in the Boscobel tornado as it tracked east.

The second tornado, an EF1, or moderate, tornado, touched down in Highland at around 5:10 p.m. It lasted until around 5:35 p.m. and had peak winds of 90 mph, according to an NWS report.

The Iowa County tornado went through mainly rural areas with some tree damage.

No injuries were reported in either storm.

