Advertisement

Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southern Wisconsin Saturday afternoon.

An EF3 tornado, which is classified as severe, traveled through Boscobel around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tornado lasted 20 minutes and had peak winds of 150 mph, according to NWS.

NWS said that several houses were destroyed or damaged in the Boscobel tornado as it tracked east.

The second tornado, an EF1, or moderate, tornado, touched down in Highland at around 5:10 p.m. It lasted until around 5:35 p.m. and had peak winds of 90 mph, according to an NWS report.

The Iowa County tornado went through mainly rural areas with some tree damage.

No injuries were reported in either storm.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
HI-RES Future Radar - Sunday 8PM
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
6 Grant Co. homes destroyed; over a dozen more damaged in Sat. storms
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel