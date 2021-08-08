Advertisement

Volunteers flood to help Boscobel after tornado damage

By Hailey Koller
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After roughly 1 hour of asking for help, Boscobel has received over 100 volunteers wanting to assist in cleaning up damage from Saturday’s tornado.

Though they are no longer in an immediate need of volunteers, according to a post from the Grant County Emergency Management volunteers will likely be requested throughout this week and into next weekend.

Those who wish to volunteer can call 608-375-5001 where it will be determined if they are needed as well as the kind of assistance being requested.

A call list is currently being established and volunteers will be contacted as families request for help.

