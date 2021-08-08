Wisconsin Beef Council: Foil packet meals to make at the campsite
Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make these super easy to take along meals.
Aug. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Super easy with no clean up, foil packet meals are filled with a combination of shredded beef, sausage, and vegetables.
Beef and Vegetable Foil Packet Meal
INGREDIENTS:
- 6 ounces refrigerated fully cooked beef Pot Roast, shredded or fully cooked steak, cubed
- 6 ounces prepared smoked Beef Sausage
- 1 cup butternut squash, diced
- 1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, sliced into 3/4 inch pieces and halved
- 2 ears sweet corn, cut in half
- 4 teaspoons vegetable oil
- 2 teaspoons all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay
COOKING:
- Combine beef and vegetables in large bowl. Add oil and seasoning; toss to coat.
- Preheat grill to medium heat (approximately 350°F).
- Place a 12″ x 12″ square of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on work surface. Add 1/4 of beef and vegetable mixture to center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.
- Grill for 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables are tender. Cook’s Tip: Packets can also be prepared in a 350°F oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.
Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packet Meals
INGREDIENTS
- 1 pound small red potatoes cut into fourths
- 2 carrots sliced
- 1 red bell pepper cubed
- 1 green bell pepper cubed
- 1/2 red onion cut into cubes
- salt and pepper
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 pound top sirloin steak cut into one inch cubes
Garlic Herb Butter
- 1/2 cup butter room temperature
- 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley
- 4 garlic cloves minced
- 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary chopped
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
COOKING
- In a medium sized bowl add the red potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and red onion. Add salt and pepper and toss with olive oil.
- Place four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy aluminum foil on counter. Evenly place vegetable mixture on each piece of foil. Top vegetables with steak.
- To make the garlic herb butter: In a small bowl add the butter, parsley, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Divide evenly and place on top of the steak. Double fold top and ends of each piece of foil, leaving space for steam to gather.
