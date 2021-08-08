Advertisement

Wisconsin Beef Council: Foil packet meals to make at the campsite

Angie Horkan demonstrates how to make these super easy to take along meals.
Foil packet meals to make at the campsite
Foil packet meals to make at the campsite(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Super easy with no clean up, foil packet meals are filled with a combination of shredded beef, sausage, and vegetables.

Beef and Vegetable Foil Packet Meal

INGREDIENTS:

  • 6 ounces refrigerated fully cooked beef Pot Roast, shredded or fully cooked steak, cubed
  • 6 ounces prepared smoked Beef Sausage
  • 1 cup butternut squash, diced
  • 1 cup zucchini or yellow squash, sliced into 3/4 inch pieces and halved
  • 2 ears sweet corn, cut in half
  • 4 teaspoons vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons all-purpose seasoning blend, such as Old Bay

COOKING:

  1. Combine beef and vegetables in large bowl. Add oil and seasoning; toss to coat.
  2. Preheat grill to medium heat (approximately 350°F).
  3. Place a 12″ x 12″ square of heavy-duty aluminum foil down on work surface. Add 1/4 of beef and vegetable mixture to center of foil. Fold right and left edges in and roll together to close. Fold top and bottom edges in and roll to close package. Repeat with remaining mixture for a total of 4 packets.
  4. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables are tender. Cook’s Tip: Packets can also be prepared in a 350°F oven. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Butter Garlic Herb Steak Foil Packet Meals

INGREDIENTS
  • 1 pound small red potatoes cut into fourths
  • 2 carrots sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper cubed
  • 1 green bell pepper cubed
  • 1/2 red onion cut into cubes
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pound top sirloin steak cut into one inch cubes

Garlic Herb Butter

  • 1/2 cup butter room temperature
  • 1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley
  • 4 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 teaspoon fresh rosemary chopped
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
COOKING
  1. In a medium sized bowl add the red potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and red onion. Add salt and pepper and toss with olive oil.
  2. Place four 18×12-inch pieces of heavy aluminum foil on counter. Evenly place vegetable mixture on each piece of foil. Top vegetables with steak.
  3. To make the garlic herb butter: In a small bowl add the butter, parsley, garlic, rosemary, thyme, salt and pepper. Divide evenly and place on top of the steak. Double fold top and ends of each piece of foil, leaving space for steam to gather.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Severe storms and 1 confirmed tornado swept through south Wisconsin
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
No one is hurt after a car crashed into a downtown Madison building on Monday.
SUV crashes into downtown Madison building, forces evacuation

Latest News

One person killed after car slams into tree in Janesville
ALERT DAY - Severe storms possible Sunday evening
6 Grant Co. homes destroyed; over a dozen more damaged in Sat. storms
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel