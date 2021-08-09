18-year-old Janesville man killed in vehicle crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have released the name of an 18-year-old Janesville man who was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says Grant Mullen was killed as a result of the injuries he received during the crash.

Additional testing is underway, and Janesville Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Dept. will continue to investigate.

According to authorities, the Janesville Police and Fire Department received a call around 10:45 p.m. about a car crash near the intersection of Palmer Drive and Main Street.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and pinned inside the car. Officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

