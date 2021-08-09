Advertisement

18-year-old Janesville man killed in vehicle crash

A crash was reported.
A crash was reported.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials have released the name of an 18-year-old Janesville man who was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says Grant Mullen was killed as a result of the injuries he received during the crash.

Additional testing is underway, and Janesville Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Dept. will continue to investigate.

According to authorities, the Janesville Police and Fire Department received a call around 10:45 p.m. about a car crash near the intersection of Palmer Drive and Main Street.

Once crews arrived on scene, they found the driver of the vehicle unresponsive and pinned inside the car. Officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remove Chamberlain Rock from the University of Wisconsin campus on Friday, August 9, 2021.
UW moves 70-ton Chamberlin Rock off campus after student backlash
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
Shooting at Kalahari Resort leaves 1 person injured
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

CNN 2021
UW expert busts common myths about kids & COVID-19
United Way of Dane County campaign aims to bring community together
(FILE)
Suspected underage drinkers rear-end Madison police cruiser
Beltline crash at Todd Drive
Madison Beltline crash leaves several injured